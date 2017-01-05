Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Another OT winner Wednesday

Pacioretty scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime as Montreal defeated Dallas, 4-3, on Wednesday.

The Canadiens won consecutive overtime games Tuesday and Wednesday and it's been Captain Pacioretty ending both contests. He's scored four goals in the last four games, but you can choose any block of games going back to early December to illustrate how important Pacioretty has been for Montreal as it weathers a number of key injuries. And they had two more injuries Wednesday -- Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Paul Byron (upper body) left the game. At some point, the injuries may impact Pacioretty's production, but right now, he's one of the hotter scorers in the league.