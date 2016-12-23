Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Continues productive stretch
Pacioretty scored his first shorthanded goal of the season in Montreal's 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Montreal's captain has been one of the more productive players in the league during the month of December, posting 12 points (nine goals, three assists) over the last nine games. That prolific stretch of hockey further supports the report earlier this month that Pacioretty is now fully healthy after playing through a foot injury during the month of November.
