Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Four points and 10 shots in overtime win

Pacioretty racked up two goals (one on the power play), two assists and 10 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Arizona.

Talk about taking advantage of a good matchup. Pacioretty had just an even strength goal heading into the third period, but came alive in helping his team turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-4 overtime triumph. While he has only managed to get at least a point in five of his past 12 games, Pacioretty has had no problems satisfying owners during that stretch with a hat trick and now this performance. The 28-year-old sniper is just three goals shy of a fourth consecutive 30-goal campaign.