Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Game-time decision Tuesday

Pacioretty will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game in Nashville after taking a Shea Weber shot to the foot during morning skate, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

It's obviously frustrating for a team any time its leading scorer goes down with an injury, but especially so when it happens with a case of friendly fire in a non-game environment. The team hasn't released any more information as to the possible severity of the injury, but expect an update prior to puck drop Tuesday night.