Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores OT game-winner Tuesday

Pacioretty had 10 shots on net and scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville.

Pacioretty came into the game with dinged foot after taking a puck off the boot during Montreal's morning skate, but he played through it. With team goal-scoring down, the Canadiens' captain has carried the club, firing 51 shots with 11 goals and five assists over the last 14 games. It doesn't seem to matter who Pacioretty skates with. After linemate Alex Galchenyuk (knee) went down with an injury, Pacioretty has continued a brisk scoring pace with center Philip Danault.