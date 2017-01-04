Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores OT winner Tuesday

Pacioretty had 10 shots on net and scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville.

Pacioretty came into the game with dinged foot after taking a puck off the boot during Montreal's morning skate, but he played through it. With the team's scoring down on the whole, the Canadiens' captain has carried his club, firing 51 shots with 11 goals and five assists over the last 14 games. It doesn't seem to matter who centers him, either. Despite linemate Alex Galchenyuk (knee) going down with an injury, Pacioretty has continued posting a brisk scoring pace with new top-line pivot Philip Danault.