Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores power-play goal in win

Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and added two PIM during Tuesday's 5-1 win versus the Ducks.

Pacioretty reportedly played through November with a broken foot -- an unfathomable feat, but also a solid case for unproductive stretches. The 28-year-old has come back with a vengeance in December, notching eight goals and three assists through nine contests. It's safe to say the winger is aiming for a massive second half of the season, and this might only be the beginning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola