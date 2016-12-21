Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores power-play goal in win

Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and added two PIM during Tuesday's 5-1 win versus the Ducks.

Pacioretty reportedly played through November with a broken foot -- an unfathomable feat, but also a solid case for unproductive stretches. The 28-year-old has come back with a vengeance in December, notching eight goals and three assists through nine contests. It's safe to say the winger is aiming for a massive second half of the season, and this might only be the beginning.