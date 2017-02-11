Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Takes the ice Saturday

Pacioretty (illness) participated in warm ups before Saturday's game against the Blues and is expected to play, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Pacioretty missed the morning skate, but barring an unexpected setback, he should be good to go for the game. Pacioretty is having a great season with 27 goals and 48 points in 56 games, so fantasy owners have to be happy about the way this shook out.