Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Toughing it out Tuesday
Pacioretty (foot) took line rushes in pregame warmups and, therefore, will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's road game against the Predators, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.
Despite taking a puck from one of the fastest shots in the game, Pacioretty will fight through the pain to keep his season ironman streak alive. The Connecticut native will maintain his spot on Montreal's first line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.
