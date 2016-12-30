Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Two points and seven shots in win

Pacioretty recorded a power-play goal, an assist and seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.

Pacioretty tied it at 1-1 with his tally early in the second, then had the lone helper on Phillip Danault's overtime winner. Two of Pacioretty's four power-play goals have come in the past five games, and he has registered at least one point in five of his past six games. The 28-year-old winger is on pace to top 30 goals for the fifth time in the past six seasons.