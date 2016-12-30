Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Two points and seven shots in win

Pacioretty recorded a power-play goal, an assist and seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.

Pacioretty tied it at 1-1 with his tally early in the second, then had the lone helper on Phillip Danault's overtime winner. Two of Pacioretty's four power-play goals have come in the past five games, and he has registered at least one point in five of his past six games. The 28-year-old winger is on pace to top 30 goals for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola