Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Under the weather Saturday

Pacioretty missed Saturday's morning skate due to an illness.

Pacioretty hasn't been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Blues, but his status for that contest appears to be iffy at best at this juncture. Brian Flynn slotted into Pacioretty's spot on the Canadiens' first line during Saturday's morning skate, and could skate in that role against the Blues if the Habs' captain is unable to go.