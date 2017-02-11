Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Under the weather Saturday
Pacioretty missed Saturday's morning skate due to an illness.
Pacioretty hasn't been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Blues, but his status for that contest appears to be iffy at best at this juncture. Brian Flynn slotted into Pacioretty's spot on the Canadiens' first line during Saturday's morning skate, and could skate in that role against the Blues if the Habs' captain is unable to go.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Four points and 10 shots in overtime win•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Chases down 20th goal in Saturday's win•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Another OT winner Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scores OT winner Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Toughing it out Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Game-time decision Tuesday•