Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Wednesday

As expected, Pacioretty (face) will be in the lineup for Game 1 versus the Rangers.

Pacioretty took a stick to the face in practice Tuesday, but it won't cost him any game action. The winger finished out the season by averaging a point per game over his final seven outings while playing on the Habs' top line. If Montreal is going to move past the opening round, it will need the 28-year-old to be at his absolute best.

