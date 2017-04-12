Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Will play Wednesday
As expected, Pacioretty (face) will be in the lineup for Game 1 versus the Rangers.
Pacioretty took a stick to the face in practice Tuesday, but it won't cost him any game action. The winger finished out the season by averaging a point per game over his final seven outings while playing on the Habs' top line. If Montreal is going to move past the opening round, it will need the 28-year-old to be at his absolute best.
