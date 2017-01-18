McCarron was sent back to St. John's of the American Hockey Leauge on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.

As injured forwards began to return to the Canadiens' lineup, we knew guys like McCarron or Chris Terry would wind up back in the AHL. McCarron has improved since being drafted in the first round of the 2013 draft, but the fact he's not among the top 12 forwards in Montreal yet tells us that the 21-year-old still has some development left. Montreal general Marc Bergevin said the 6-foot-6, 230-pound McCarron needs to be quicker, particularly those initial strides, and more refined. He'll get that opportunity with the IceCaps, for whom he'll get more ice time than would be available to him in the NHL.