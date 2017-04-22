McCarron is projected to sub in for the injured Andrew Shaw (upper body) for Game 6 on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

McCarron split time with Montreal and AHL St. John's this season. In 31 games for the Canadiens, the 22-year-old recorded five points -- including four assists -- and 41 penalty minutes. Expected to be on the fourth line, if he dresses, it's unlikely McCarron will play a whole lot in an elimination game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...