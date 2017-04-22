Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Likely to make postseason debut Saturday
McCarron is projected to sub in for the injured Andrew Shaw (upper body) for Game 6 on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
McCarron split time with Montreal and AHL St. John's this season. In 31 games for the Canadiens, the 22-year-old recorded five points -- including four assists -- and 41 penalty minutes. Expected to be on the fourth line, if he dresses, it's unlikely McCarron will play a whole lot in an elimination game.
