McCarron scored the insurance goal in Montreal's 5-3 win over Toronto on Saturday. He added nine minutes in penalties, two shots and a hit in 12:36 of ice time, including a season-high 3:57 on the power play.

The hulking McCarron is known more for the physical nature he brings to a contest, so it's wise not to overreact to the fourth-liner's first goal of the season. What's noteworthy is his stint as the center on the first power-play unit. With several injuries at forward, McCarron may be asked to handle a greater load, such as skating on the power play, but scoring is not his forte.

