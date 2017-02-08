Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Recalled to parent club
McCarron was summoned to Montreal on Wednesday.
McCarron last appeared in a Canadiens jersey back on Jan. 14, which ended a streak of 15 straight games in the lineup. Given the depth down the middle of Montreal's roster, the 21-year-old may struggle to make an appearance, instead providing some organizational depth.
