McCarron was summoned to Montreal on Wednesday.

McCarron last appeared in a Canadiens jersey back on Jan. 14, which ended a streak of 15 straight games in the lineup. Given the depth down the middle of Montreal's roster, the 21-year-old may struggle to make an appearance, instead providing some organizational depth.

