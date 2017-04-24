McCarron was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Monday.

The IceCaps will certainly welcome the addition of McCarron as they are tied at a game apiece in their opening-round series against AHL Syracuse. The 22-year-old was used sparingly throughout the season -- including just one playoff contest -- so he will likely be primed for some more competitive hockey. The center is by no means a shoo-in for the 23-man roster next year, but should factor into the discussion.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...