McCarron was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Monday.

The IceCaps will certainly welcome the addition of McCarron as they are tied at a game apiece in their opening-round series against AHL Syracuse. The 22-year-old was used sparingly throughout the season -- including just one playoff contest -- so he will likely be primed for some more competitive hockey. The center is by no means a shoo-in for the 23-man roster next year, but should factor into the discussion.