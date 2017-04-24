Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Will continue season in minors
McCarron was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Monday.
The IceCaps will certainly welcome the addition of McCarron as they are tied at a game apiece in their opening-round series against AHL Syracuse. The 22-year-old was used sparingly throughout the season -- including just one playoff contest -- so he will likely be primed for some more competitive hockey. The center is by no means a shoo-in for the 23-man roster next year, but should factor into the discussion.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Likely to make postseason debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Called up Friday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Recalled to parent club•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Back to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Pots first of season•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Makes season debut Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...