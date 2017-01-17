Beaulieu was dropped mid-game to the third defensive pairing Monday, receiving just 15:27 of ice time in Montreal's 1-0 loss to Detroit.

Ever since Andrei Markov's groin injury put him on the shelf, Beaulieu had been getting ice time in the mid-20s and was showing us his offensive capabilities (nine points in one 11-game stretch). But apparently Montreal coach Michel Therrien had seen enough late in Monday's first period, in which Beaulieu was assessed a tripping penalty and had a bad pass that led to an Andreas Athanasiou breakaway that Price stopped. Was the coach being a little harsh on the Ontario native? Looking back a few games, maybe we should have seen this coming. Despite the emerging chemistry between he and Petry, Beaulieu had a minus-6 rating over the previous four games.