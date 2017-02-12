Beaulieu had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 17:50 of ice time in Montreal's 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Beaulieu's point Saturday snapped a six-game point-less drought, his longest of the season. It was also his 20th point of the season, establishing a new career-high for the 24-year-old defenseman. He's lost some ice time since Andrei Markov returned from a groin injury, but Beaulieu has offensive instincts and will get ice time on the second-unit power play.