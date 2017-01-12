Beaulieu registered two assists (one on the power play) during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

With a goal, eight points and 18 shots through his past seven games, Beaulieu is taking advantage of an extended role (24:59 of ice with 3:46 on the man advantage during the stretch). He's flashed excellent offensive upside this year and owns the mobility and vision to be a reliable contributor. However, his uptick in value may be fleeting, as his role could dwindle once Andrei Markov (lower body) returns to full health. Still, it isn't out of the question to gamble on him continuing to see significant offensive minutes and continue being a viable low-end defenseman in deeper settings.