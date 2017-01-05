Beaulieu scored his second goal of the season and assisted on two power-play goals in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win in Dallas.

Beaulieu has been filling in for the injured Andrei Markov, routinely getting more than 25 minutes of ice time per game, including time on the power play. He has a goal and five assists in the eight games played without Markov. This is kind of offense he can provide when lifted from the third defensive pairing. Habs coach Michel Therrien needs to find a way to put the 24-year-old Beaulieu in better situations to leverage his offensive capabilities once Markov returns.