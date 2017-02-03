Nesterov scored Montreal's lone goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Nesterov is off to a nice start in a Canadiens uniform. Two games into his stint with the Habs, he has three shots, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. In addition to Thursday's goal, he created a Grade A scoring chance for himself in Tuesday's win over the Sabres.

