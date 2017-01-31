Nesterov will make his Montreal debut Tuesday against the Sabres, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens placed Zach Redmond on waivers Monday to make room for Nesterov, who was acquired from Tampa Bay last week for minor league defenseman Jonathan Racine. During Monday's practice session, he skated on the third pairing with Andrei Markov, who could return to the ice after missing 19 games due to a groin injury. Nesterov is a puck mover that the Lightning used temporarily at forward when they had some injuries up front.