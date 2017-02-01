Nesterov had one shot on net, two blocked shots. two hits and finished with a plus-2 rating over 14:21 of ice time in Montreal's 5-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Nesterov made his Montreal debut and it looks like he'll be a regular on the third pair. His ability as a puck-moving defenseman earned him minutes on the second power-play unit Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola