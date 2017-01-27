Tampa Bay traded Nesterov to the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a 2017 sixth-round pick on Thursday.

Racine is currently developing in the minors and only has one career NHL game under his belt, so this trade allows the Canadiens to add a bottom-pairing defender without giving up much in return. Nesterov has only tallied 12 points while registering a minus-3 rating over 35 games with the Lightning this season, and likely won't ascend into fantasy relevancy with his new club.