Scherbak was in the lineup for a second straight game in Monday's 4-1 loss to Washington. He finished with two shots in 11:02 of ice time, including 1:46 on the power play.

Montreal coach Michel Therrien gave the youngster another opportunity in the lineup after Scherbak potted his first NHL goal in Saturday's win. The coach showed some confidence in the kid, throwing him out there on the power play in the third period. He's showed enough offensive skill to stick around for a bit while the Canadiens await the return of several injured forwards.