Scherbak was recalled from AHL St. John's on Thursday, Dave Stubbs of NHL.com reports.

Scherbak has yet to make his NHL debut, though the 26th overall pick of the 2014 draft reportedly will skate with the parent club in practice Friday -- on the eve of a road game against the Maple Leafs. This Russian winger is lauded for his rigid work ethic and carries a snappy shot. He's netted 10 goals and 10 helpers with the AHL's IceCaps this season, and there's a chance that he factors into an NHL game with Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Andrew Shaw (concussion) ailing.