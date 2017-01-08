Scherbak, making his NHL debut Saturday, scored a power-play goal in Montreal's 5-3 win over Toronto. He skated on the fourth line and finished with 11:48 of ice time, including minutes on both special-team units.

Scherbak, who was called up from AHL St. John's on Friday, found himself in the lineup Saturday. With Montreal decimated by injuries, it shouldn't be surprising that coach Michel Therrien would use the offensively gifted Scherbak during a man-up situation. The 21-year-old's stay in the NHL is undetermined, but he should be around next week and could earn more playing time if his offense continues to show.