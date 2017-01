Scherbak was reassigned to AHL St. John's on Friday.

Scherbak, a prized prospect, made some serious noise by scoring in his NHL debut last week. This Russian kid oozes with offensive upside, having amassed 160 points over two junior-league seasons from 2013-15, and he's picked up 10 goals and 10 assists in the minors this year. As the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, he should be on your radar in dynasty leagues.