Scherbak will be in the active lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The 21-year-old Scherbak, Montreal's first-round draft pick in 2014, will open on the fourth line with Bobby Farnham and Michael McCarron. All three players started the season in the AHL. After a down season in 2015-16, his first at the AHL level, Scherbak has bounced back with 20 points in 27 games for the IceCaps this year. There's an opportunity for the Russian forward to earn placement on a more skilled line and more ice time. Montreal's depleted by injury at forward, and in dire need of scoring from sources other than Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.