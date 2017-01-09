Byron (upper body) will slot back into the lineup against Washington on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Byron missed just one game due to this ailment and will look to pick up his hot streak after registering four points in his last five contests. After being an infrequent power-play contributor to start the season, the winger has averaged 1:28 of ice time per game with the man advantage and figures to resume that role versus the Capitals.