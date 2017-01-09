Canadiens' Paul Byron: Cleared to return
Byron (upper body) will slot back into the lineup against Washington on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Byron missed just one game due to this ailment and will look to pick up his hot streak after registering four points in his last five contests. After being an infrequent power-play contributor to start the season, the winger has averaged 1:28 of ice time per game with the man advantage and figures to resume that role versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Exits Wednesday's contest due to injury•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Collects two helpers in loss to Lightning•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Earns first power-play points of year•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores only goal against Boston•