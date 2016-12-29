Canadiens' Paul Byron: Collects two helpers in loss to Lightning
Byron notched two assists -- one on the power play -- during Wednesday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Byron has hit stride with four goals and nine points through his past 10 games, and he's now up to a solid 21 points for the year, which also ties his previous career-high mark from 2013-14. Still, outside of deep seasonal leagues, Byron's likely best left to the waiver wire. He does check out as a potential flier in daily contests when Montreal faces the right opponent, though.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Earns first power-play points of year•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores only goal against Boston•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records multi-point outing with goal, assist•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Dropped to third line•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Opens scoring in Saturday's win•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores in third straight game•