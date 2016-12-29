Byron notched two assists -- one on the power play -- during Wednesday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Byron has hit stride with four goals and nine points through his past 10 games, and he's now up to a solid 21 points for the year, which also ties his previous career-high mark from 2013-14. Still, outside of deep seasonal leagues, Byron's likely best left to the waiver wire. He does check out as a potential flier in daily contests when Montreal faces the right opponent, though.