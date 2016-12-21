Canadiens' Paul Byron: Earns first power-play points of year
Byron scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win against Anaheim.
The 27-year-old has reached the box score in five of the last seven, accumulating four goals and three helpers -- one on the power play -- and adding four PIM. That's a solid stretch for the 2007 seventh-round pick, and it's even more encouraging that he was able to register his first power-play point since the 2014-15 season.
