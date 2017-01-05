Byron (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Stars.

Byron appeared to sustain the injury after taking a high hit from Dallas' Patrick Sharp late in the first period of Wednesday's tilt. The severity of Byron's ailment remains unclear, but the Canadiens should release another update on the veteran pivot's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Toronto.

