Byron had a goal and an assist in a season-high 20:02 of ice time in Montreal's 5-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

The goal wasn't pretty -- Byron's backhander bounced off a couple of bodies before ending up behind New York's Henrik Lundqvist -- but artistry is not a fantasy category. Sometimes it's about being in the right place at the right time and Byron's showed a knack for that in 2016-17, producing a career year with 13 goals and 14 assists in 43 games. That newfound offense has led to more ice time for the 5-foot-6 forward, who got more shifts Saturday after Andrew Shaw was bounced in the first period due to a game misconduct.