Byron (upper body) worked out off ice Friday and will not be in the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron suffered the injury Wednesday when he was on the receiving end of a check from Dallas' Patrick Sharp. The Canadiens are admitting only to an upper-body injury, but most observers on the scene feel a concussion is a possibility. Due to injuries at forward, Montreal's lineup against the Leafs will be dotted with six forwards that began the season with the team's AHL affiiiate, St. John's.