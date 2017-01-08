Byron (upper body) skated on his own Sunday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The team didn't have a scheduled practice, but Byron got some skating in on his own. It's a sign of progress after he was limited to off-ice activity. More on the forward's status should surface Monday, but his presence on the ice Sunday suggest he could be a go.

