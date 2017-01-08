Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices Sunday
Byron (upper body) skated on his own Sunday morning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The team didn't have a scheduled practice, but Byron got some skating in on his own. It's a sign of progress after he was limited to off-ice activity. More on the forward's status should surface Monday, but his presence on the ice Sunday suggest he could be a go.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Exits Wednesday's contest due to injury•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Collects two helpers in loss to Lightning•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Earns first power-play points of year•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Scores only goal against Boston•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records multi-point outing with goal, assist•