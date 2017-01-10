Byron returned to the active lineup Monday after missing one game due to a concussion. He assisted on Montreal's lone goal and received 17:08 of ice time in a 4-1 loss to Washington.

Byron bounced back quickly from his injury, which had been speculated to be a concussion, and was back in a top-six role. The assist came on the power play, his third point on the man advantage, as Byron has played a greater-than-usual role with several injuries to Montreal's key forwards. He's made great use of this opportunity, posting career highs in goals (12) and points (23) while scoring on 23.5% of his shots.