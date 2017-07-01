Canadiens' Peter Holland: Headed to Montreal
Holland inked a one-year contract with the Canadiens on Saturday, the Canadiens' official website reports.
Holland totaled just 11 points with the Coyotes over 40 games last season after being traded from Toronto, but he does have a history of some production during his time with the Maple Leafs and the pedigree of a first-round pick. It seems unlikely that Holland will gain fantasy relevance in 2017-18, but he should improve on his output from the lackluster campaign last year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Finds back of net again Friday•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Gets on board in nation's capital•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Scarcely playing•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Watches from press box•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Impresses in debut with new team•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Ready to play Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...