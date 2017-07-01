Holland inked a one-year contract with the Canadiens on Thursday, the Canadiens' official website reports.

Holland totaled just 11 points with the Coyotes over 40 games last season after being traded from Toronto, but he does have a history of some production during his time with the Maple Leafs and the pedigree of a first-round pick. It seems unlikely that Holland will gain fantasy relevance in 2017-18, but he should improve on his output from the lackluster campaign last year.