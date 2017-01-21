Danault was moved to the Canadiens' top line for Friday's game against the Devils but had just 43 seconds on the power play in Montreal's 3-1 win.

Typically, centers on a top line will receive ice time on the power play, but that wasn't the case Friday when Montreal had seven power-play opportunities. Alex Galchenyuk, only recently back from an 18-game absence due to a knee injury, had been dropped off the first line for the game, However, he remained a power-play staple, scoring a goal with two assists over 5:14 of man-advantage ice time. When Montreal coach Michel Therrien announced he was moving Danault to the top line, he inferred it was a temporary state until Galchenyuk got himself back to the level he was pre-injury. Judging from Galchenyuk's performance Friday, we might see Danault back on the third line Saturday night against Buffalo.

