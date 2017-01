Danault scored two even-strength goals and received 20:16 of ice during Wednesday's win over Winnipeg.

As long as he's playing with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov in all situations, Danault's fantasy value receives a huge boost. The 23-year-old forward has also been solid dating back to mid-December with four goals, 12 points and 29 shots through his past 16 games. Danault is worth a speculative add in deeper seasonal leagues and is a potential low-priced flier in daily contests when Montreal lands in a favorable matchup.