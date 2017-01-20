Danault has been moved to Montreal's top line, centering Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. You can expect those three together on the ice Friday night against the Devils.

Danault had evolved into the No. 1 center while Alex Galchenyuk rehabbed from a knee injury and achieved a certain level of comfort as the team's top center. The benefits of centering the top line are obvious -- more shifts with more offensively skilled forwards and likely more power-play ice time. Canadiens coach Michel Therrien dropped Galchenyuk from the top line, admitting he probably should have brought him back following his injury at a more measured pace.