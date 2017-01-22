Danault scored his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.

When Alex Galchenyuk returned from a knee injury, he centered the top line, but Montreal coach Michel Therrien deemed that assignment too much, too soon for the center who had missed 18 games. So, Danault was moved to the first line with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov, a combination that meshed well during Galchenyuk's absence. Before Saturday's goal, Danault's previous score came six games ago when he was filling in for the then-injured Galchenyuk on the top line. You can spot the pattern; Danault's offensive burst in December/January was fueled by his placement on the top line. Take advantage of his favorable assignment now, because Galchenyuk will soon be back there.