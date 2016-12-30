Danault had a goal and an assist Thursday in Florida.

Danault assisted on Brendan Gallagher's game-tying goal late in regulation, then scored the overtime winner as his team prevailed 3-2. He's skating on a line with Gallagher and Max Pacioretty, which should continue leading to plenty of scoring chances. This was only the 23-year-old's third multi-point effort of the season, but he will likely post many more in 2017.

