Danault set up three goals in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Increased ice time with all the injuries in Montreal has allowed Danault to show his offensive chops and he has delivered 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last nine games. Danault is talented, but he won't be able to continue to deliver at this pace when the Habs return to full complement. But until then, he could be a cheap fill for your roster.