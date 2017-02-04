Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Status for Sunday's game in question
Danault sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's matinee loss to the Capitals, putting into question his status for a home game against the Oilers, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.
With bench boss Michel Therrien unsure as to whether Danault will suit up for the second side of a back-to-back, the attention turns to David Desharnais, who was a healthy scratch in the most recent contest. Danault hasn't missed a game all season, which has allowed him to enjoy a breakout consisting of 10 goals and 17 helpers. He's day-to-day, at least until more information is revealed.
