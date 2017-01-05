Danault had three shots on goal and two assists, including one on the game-winning goal, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win in Dallas.

Skating with the uber-hot Max Pacioretty has been good for Danault, who has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last 13 games, including three multi-point nights. We're in uncharted territory with the 23-year-old Quebec native. Danault's played a career-high 39 games while averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time per game since early December. So far, he's held up well. When Alex Galchenyuk (knee) returns in early February, he'll take over the top-line center spot, but if Danault continues to play at this level, he should fall no further than the second line.