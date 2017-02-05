Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Will play Sunday
Danault (upper body) will play in Sunday's game against Edmonton, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.
The center will skate in his normal spot alongside Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov, and should be played normally in fantasy leagues despite being a bit banged up. With three points in his last three games, he's got a budding hot streak, and a solid performance against the Oilers would solidify that.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Status for Sunday's game in question•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Little power-play time Friday•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Promoted to top line•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sets up three in win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Makes impact against Jets•