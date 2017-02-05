Danault (upper body) will play in Sunday's game against Edmonton, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.

The center will skate in his normal spot alongside Max Pacioretty and Alex Radulov, and should be played normally in fantasy leagues despite being a bit banged up. With three points in his last three games, he's got a budding hot streak, and a solid performance against the Oilers would solidify that.