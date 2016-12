Johnston was on the active roster for Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers. He had two PIM, one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 11:44 of ice time.

Johnston made his season debut for the Canadiens, who called him up from AHL St. John's earlier this week as insurance while Andrei Markov (groin) mends. Not much is expected out of Johnston, who replaced Zach Redmond on the third defensive pair.